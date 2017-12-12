- Advertisement -

The Ibadan Council of Obas has issued a 21-day deposition notice to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, accusing him of acts unbecoming of his office as the paramount ruler of the ancient town.

The traditional rulers led by Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, gave the notice on Monday at a press conference at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Among the many allegations levelled against the monarch was taking actions on behalf of the council without inputs from members.

They also accused him of inciting the people against the state government, saying this was not representative of the relationship between the council and the government.

The Obas also queried the meetings of the Olubadan-in-Council, saying they were not conducted properly.

- Advertisement -

They further accused the Olubadan of allowing interests within and outside the palace to manipulate him to their own advantage.

Though the Obas said they were not keen on deposing the Olubadan, they said the council would recommend his removal from office to the governor if he failed to change.

Other members of the council who attended the conference were Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Balogun of Ibadaland; Oba Abimbola Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Balogun of Ibadanland and Oba Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Others were Oba Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Oba Kola Adegbola, Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

But when NAN contacted the spokesman for the monarch, Mr Adeola Oloko, he said he was yet to get the details of the development, promising to respond accordingly.