The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged Nigerians to give confidential information on financial crimes and misappropriation going on in their areas.

Mr Johnson Babalola, the Zonal Head of EFCC in South-East, made the plea at the EFCC and Stakeholders’ Walk Against Corruption in Enugu on Monday.

The Enugu 12-kilometre citywide walk tagged; “Together Break the Corruption Chain’’, was to commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day. Dec. 9 was the World Anti-Corruption Day.

Babalola, represented by his deputy, Mr Johnson Oshodi, said that the fight against corruption was an all-involving fight, where the commission needed the assistance of other stakeholders and members of the public.

“We want Nigerians to blow the whistle through feeding the commission with timely and prompt information to nip corruption in the bud and punish its perpetrators anywhere in the country,’’ he said.

Babalola described corruption as a global phenomenon, adding that its impact and endemic nature had been far-reaching in the country.

He said that corruption had been crippling the nation’s economy and development.

“The worst is that it is already stealing what should be left for our future, our children and our children-children and making many young Nigerians to lose hope in the economic system.

“Every right-thinking Nigerian must stand up and join hands actively with the commission to check this monster and cankerworm,’’ he said.

In his speech, the EFCC Head of Media, Mr Chris Oluka, lauded the massive turnout of people for the walk, especially corporate organisations that had been identifying with the commission and making its investigative work easy.

“We are overwhelmed by this show of solidarity, especially the organisations that had been partnering with us in this fight before now,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Hassan Mohammed, the Zonal Commissioner, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), assured the commission of ICPC’s continuous close working relationship and synergy in information sharing.

“We will remain committed to the bond between our organisation and EFCC, and we will work together in more aspects of fighting corruption in the country,’’ Mohammed said.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Enugu State, Mr Edward Zamber, said that the agency would check all forms of corruption, especially on the highways.

“In a bid to keep Nigerians safe on the roads, FRSC will ensure exemplary conduct always and shun all forms of inducement in the course of our duty,’’ Zamber, who was represented by Mr Hassan Lawal, said.

The representative of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr Felix Ezimora, said that the bank would continue to follow the commission’s guidelines in its banking operations.

“Diamond Bank is known for transparency and excellence; we assure you that we will keep to our good working relationship as well as openness to the commission,’’ Ezimora said.