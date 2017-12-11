- Advertisement -

The police high command has promised to investigate all complaints and allegations against the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The Force also said any officer indicted for human rights abuses and professional misconduct would be sanctioned and eased out of the Police Force.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Joshak Habila explained that the complaints against SARS on the social media were being compiled by the Force Public Relations unit for further investigation and action.

He said this while addressing protesters led by Deputy National Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, Sanusi Ajiya, who marched to the Force headquarters, Abuja, after a rally at the Eagle Square in support of the SARS on Monday.

Habila assured the protesters that all the allegations against the SARS operatives would be probed and necessary action taken against errant operatives.

The DIG said, “All allegations against SARS will be investigated. They are being put together by the Force Public Relations Officer.

“The reason we are doing this is because we believe SARS has something to offer, but anyone found wanting will be taken out of the Force.

“The PCRC has been telling us some of the wrongs we did and today, they are saying they won’t want SARS to be thrown away.

“The IG is rebranding SARS; those that have violated people’s rights or killed won’t go unpunished,” Habila said.

Speaking earlier, Ajiya stated that the squad has done well in tackling armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching and other violent crimes, insisting that the unit should rather be reformed and strengthened to perform better.

He noted that the misdeeds of a few bad eggs in the unit was not enough reason to dismantle the squad, adding that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, should be supported to reposition the unit as he had promised.