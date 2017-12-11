- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to communities in Delta to put an end to all forms of communal clashes saying no corps member will be posted to any warring area.

Mr Benjamin Omotade, the state coordinator of the NYSC, made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch “B’’, Stream 1, orientation course held in Issele Uku.

Omotade said that the life of every corps member posted to the state was dear to the NYSC.

He added that it was the NYSC’s policy that no corps member would be posted to any community involved in communal clashes.

He particularly noted the peace challenges in Warri South-West and Udu Local Government Areas that had been on since 2016.

He said that no corps member was posted there except the 10 females who applied to the NYSC management based on marital grounds.

Omotade said, “No parent will be happy to see his or her ward in a community with peace challenge’’.

He said that it was the joint decision of the state governing board and the NYSC that no corps member should be posted to areas that were experiencing security challenges.

According to him, although corps members are not the target in communal clashes, we will not risk it or expose them to danger zones.

Omotade, however, advised host communities to shun any forms of violence but embrace peace.

He said that it was only peace that could bring about development.

Speaking earlier, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, pledged his administration’s continued support to corps members serving in the state in their genuine endeavours aimed at developing the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Jude Someone, said that the state government would not rest on its oars by providing corps members with improved welfare.

He said that the state government would always acknowledge and reward outstanding performances in the course of the service year.

The highlights of the occasion were the conferment of honesty award and giving letters of commendation to five serving corps members who distinguished themselves in honesty.

Omotade, while conferring the awards said that the corps members sometime in the past found expensive phones and huge sums of money belonging to their fellow corps members.

He said that they submitted the lost but found items to the NYSC management.

“These are rare and honest corps members we need to commend in spite of the hard times and the state of the Nigerian economy,’’ he said.