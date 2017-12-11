- Advertisement -

The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), on Monday, begun a three-day capacity building training of 30 social media reporters in Borno.

The Vice Chairman of PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the exercise in Maiduguri.

He said the training was designed to expose reporters to best practices in reporting and use of social media in information dissemination.

He added that the training would assist in promoting hope, dignity, peaceful and harmonious coexistence in the North East.

He explained that the PCNI would encourage sharing of information to streamline synergy and efficiency of interventions, including humanitarian assistance and long term development programmes.

- Advertisement -

He noted that “our aim is also to disseminate tools that will enable us to leverage on the power of the media to change the dominant narratives emanating from the North East.

“Terrorist groups have come to realise the power of the new media and as such they use it effectively to deceive, delude and influence people, particularly youths.

“We must rise to the challenge through our reportage on the same platform to counter hate messages with that of hope and tolerance.”

Prof. Nana Tanko, the Director of Programmes of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), said the training was a collaboration between PCNI and VSF.

Tanko said similar exercises would be conducted in the six states of the region to build capacity, promote accountability, transparency and visibility of interventions.