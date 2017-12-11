- Advertisement -

President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has called for an upward review of pension to help minimise economic hardship facing pensioners.

Wabba said this at the 16th edition of Pensioners Day Celebration in Abuja.

He said that the review of pension was long overdue, saying Federal and State government had been adhering to the constitutional provision.

“Section173(3) and 210(3) of the federal republic of Nigeria constitution 1999 (as amended) stipulate that pension be reviewed every five years or together with any increase in workers’ wages.’’

According to him, it is criminal that federal government pays N4000 as pension to some pension in this hard economy, if we want a better Nigerian than we must be willing to take care of our pensioners and workers.

“Our country is so blessed with various resources but it is a pity that we cannot account how it been spent.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the bailout fund to states to pay pensioners and workers, urging that government monitors and make them accountable on how the money was been spent.

He said government needs to take care of the security and welfare of its people in other to avert some of the security challenges in the country.

He appealed to pensioners to support one another, adding that the NLC will continue to show their support and solidarity.

Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Administration Directorate, Ms Sharon Ikeazor, said the payroll for pensioners for December was ready and pensioners would get their pension before Christmas.

“We got releases to pay six months out of 12 months been owed civil service pension out of the 36 month we have paid six month out of it.

“For police pension we paid them one year out of the 33 months and we just have a balance for 12 months for police pensions.

“Government is making the money available we will pay up,” she said.

She said the essence of the verification was to make sure pensioners were fully capture so that there would not be need for them to come back again.

Ikeazor promised that by the first quarter of 2018 the directorate would pay the arrears of the 33 per cent increase.