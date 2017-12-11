- Advertisement -

The league of retired Police officers of Nigeria, Zone One chapter, comprising Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, has reiterated the call for its members’ exemption from the National Contributory Pension scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the group after its monthly meeting in Kano over the weekend, the Secretary of that Association, Sadiq Garuba (rtd), lamented that the Federal Government’s initiative of paying their retirement benefit through the National Pension Commission was unfavourable to them.

According to him, numerous indiscriminate deductions from their benefits were made by PENCOM, without reason, thus resulting in a shortfall of the expected allowances.

However, he stressed that the payment of pension and gratuity should be reverted to the former system, whereby pension and gratuities were paid by state governments.

”We have been coming here for our monthly payment, but our money, which is supposed to be paid to us, was transferred to so many companies under PENCOM.”

Because of this, the group urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to help them resolve the issue, so as to save its members from hardship during retirement.