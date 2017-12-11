- Advertisement -

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has pledged to provide adequate security and ensure the welfare of corps members posted to the various Local Government Areas in the state.

He said this during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch “B’’ corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Paiko on Monday.

Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, advised corps members to continue to play vital roles in the area of education, health care, agriculture and rural development.

He enjoined them to be committed to their work, adding that government would strengthen awards to recognise distinguished corps members.

The governor, however, appealed to employers to accept corps members posted to their organisations.

In her remarks, Mrs Theresa Arokoyo, the NYSC Coordinator in Niger, commended the State Government for the provision of drugs to facilitate the smooth running of the camp clinic.

She appealed to employers to create an enabling environment for corps members to excel in their places of primary assignments rather than rejecting them.

Arokoyo urged corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and practice all they have learnt during the three weeks orientation course in the camp.