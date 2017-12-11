- Advertisement -

The Acting chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC), Bako Abdullahi, has described corruption as an epidemic frustrating Nigerian democracy, saying it has undermined security and erodeD stability.

Abdullahi stated this in Lokoja on the sideline of the 2017 International Anti Corruption Day with the theme, ‘United against corruption for development, peace and security.’

He noted that corruption frustrates human right, block provision of infrastructure and denies those who are eligible, gainful employment.

The acting ICPC chairman who was represented at the occasion by the Head of Department, Investigation, Mr Adedayo Kayode, further stated that corruption create mutual distrust, sabotages the country’s economic growth, and hampers all spheres of the society such as health education, politics, business, social life and places of worship.

- Advertisement -

Abdullahi said “The Economic recession which the country has exited is unanimously agreed to have been caused by years of mismanagement and misapplication of the public funds in the years of abundance thereby depicting our poor vision and want of zeal to save for rainy days. This is a classical case of what corruption can do.

“It is because of the damages corruption wreck on nation, humanity and the potentials it has to destabilize world peace that the international community over the years has made the fight against corruption of its major focus.

“The international Convention Against Corruption is the first single comprehensive platform for fighting corruption. It is unique in the sense in the sense that it serves as lightning rod for global efforts to combat graft, provide a platform for raising public awareness and commitment to curbing corruption.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the President Nigeria Institute for industrial Security, Ozi Salami, warned Nigerians to stop the act of celebrating people convicted of corruption.

According to him, much emphasis should not be placed on enforcement but public enlightenment on the need to put an end to corrupt practices in Nigeria.