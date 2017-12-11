- Advertisement -

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Monday advised corps members to acquire vocational skills to qualify for a start-up capital from the Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Ambode gave the advice at the closing of the orientation course for the 2017 Batch B corps members deployed in the state.

The governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Oluseye Oladejo.

According to the governor, the objective of the LSETF is to support young people to become job and wealth creators.

“I am aware that the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was one of the activities in which you were engaged during the orientation.

“I urge you to take your post-camp training serious and acquire vocational skills of your choice.

“This will qualify you for a start-up capital from the Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund that was established to provide financial support for Lagos residents and NYSC members serving in the state,’’ he said.

The governor noted that the objective of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) was to foster unity among the various ethnic groups in the country.

“I have no doubt that the orientation course has adequately prepared you for the next phase of your service.

“You are expected to exhibit good qualities such as tolerance, patriotism, diligence and perseverance in your various places of primary assignment.

“As you prepare to step out of this camp, I implore you to participate actively in anything that will positively affect the lives of others,’’ he said.

Ambode called on the corps members to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of their host communities.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Mohammed Momoh, said that 2,549 corps members participated in the orientation course in the state.

Momoh said that the corps members were taken through well-structured programmes such as citizenship and leadership training, para-military drills and lectures on self-actualisation.

He urged the corps members to accept in good faith, their postings to their places of primary assignment.

The coordinator also advised them not to go on unauthorised journeys outside Lagos.

“If you must travel, permission must be obtained through the proper channel.

“I encourage you to be agents of change and good ambassadors in your places of primary assignment.

“I enjoin you to key into the federal and state governments grassroots-oriented programmes aimed at enhancing the socio-economic development of your host communities,’’ he said.