Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has re-assured the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state of their safety and well-being during their service year.

Lalong gave the assurance at a ceremony to end the 2017 batch “B” NYSC orientation on Monday in Mangu.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Danladi Mang.

He said that the state government was working in synergy with security agencies to ensure adequate security for the corps members and urged them to go about their lawful duties without hindrance. ‎

Lalong also said that the state would continue to accord priority to the welfare of the corps members and advised them to ensure that “they always respect the norms and culture of their host communities’’.

Earlier, Mrs Funmilayo Akin-Moses, the state NYSC coordinator, had ‎commended the corps members “for exhibiting a high sense of courage, discipline and patriotism during the orientation.’’

Akini-Moses urged them to strive hard to meet the needs of their host communities by embarking on different Community Development Service (CDS) programmes.