Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Monday, called on NYSC members to ensure positive impact in their host communities.

The governor made the call, on Monday, in Sagamu, at the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘B’ orientation course for corps members.

Governor Amosun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape, also urged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“It is your responsibility as an individual or as a group to collectively contribute your quota to the development of Ogun State through selfless service to your host communities.

“Let me remind you that you are treading a path which thousands of youths before you have passed through, yet there is always that room to make a difference.

“I urge you to move out today to your various places of primary assignment with a determination to make an impact.

“My advice to you is to leave an enduring imprints through meaningful community development projects in the host communities in the next one year,” Amosun said.

The governor said that his administration had provided the necessary security and ambience for the corps members to have a peaceful and rewarding service year.

He said government would continue to evolve strategic methods in mapping out a direction for future growth and expansion of the socio-economic well being of the state.

In a similar vein, Mr John Okpo, the NYSC Coordinator in Ogun, appealed to employers and community leaders to warmly accept the corps members to enable them discharge their duties.

Okpo explained that postings to places of primary assignments for the corps members were done in line with the peculiar needs of the various local government areas and their communities.

A total of 2,442 corps members registered for the orientation exercise which started on Nov. 21.