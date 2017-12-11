- Advertisement -

Following the ambushing and killing of people in rural communities of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen, Governor Simon Lalong has directed the Special Tasks Force (STF) in charge of internal security to protect corps members serving in the state.

Governor Lalong made the call, on Monday, during the passing out parade of 2017 Batch “B” corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to him, “The State Government and various Local Government Areas would work in synergy with the Special Task Force (STF) and other security agencies to ensure that your lives and property are secured.

“I assure you corps members that your safety and well being would be accorded priority attention wherever you may find yourselves within the state. You are enjoined to go about your lawful duties without hindrance.”

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Danladi Mann, threatened to sanction head of government ministries and parastatals that rejected corps members posted to serve in their organisations.

He applauded employers of labour in the private sector, communities and individuals who have continued to support the NYSC scheme and urged them to ensure that corps members are made to feel welcomed, safe and provided the requisites to enable them give their best in service.

NYSC State Coordinator, Plateau State, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Akin-Moses, urged the corps members to stop unnecessary traveling without permission to avoid accident on the highway, saying ghastly accident has claimed several corps members.

She begged corps employers in the public and private sector to sustained the cordial relationship between them and NYSC Scheme by accepting corps members posted to them and provides their necessary welfare for optimal productivity.