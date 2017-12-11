- Advertisement -

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday commended the army for its support in ensuring security of lives and properties in the state.

The governor gave the commendation in Ibadan while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, who visited him in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai had led other senior army officers to Ibadan for the weeklong Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference.

Ajimobi said that the Nigeria Army had released some of its men to lead a special task force set up by his administration to restore peace and order in the state.

“The state before our assumption of office in 2011 was popularly known as a garrison where brigandage, thuggery and other criminal activities were the order of the day.

“When we assumed office, we set up a special task force known as ‘Operation Burst’ which involved the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigeria Air Force which was led by the Nigerian Army.

“Today, Oyo State is one of the safest states in the country. We want you to help us commend your personnel for their support,” he said.

The governor also described Buratai as a worthy leader who epitomises professionalism in status and character.

Earlier, Buratai had said that he was in Ibadan for the COAS Annual Conference where senior officers meet to brainstorm.

“The conference is an annual ritual where top brass of the Nigeria Army gather to brainstorm on what transpired during the year, analyse and focus on activities of the following year,” he said.

He said that the army had chosen the state after considering its strategic importance.

“We are also here to rub minds and interact with stakeholders in the academia, civil society and government functionaries to have a very good background for subsequent years.

“This would help us a lot in terms of training, operations and general administration,” he said.

Buratai acknowledged the support received by the army, hinging this on the cordial working relationship with the state government.

NAN reports that the programme featured exchange of gifts by the governor and the army chief.