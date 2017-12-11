- Advertisement -

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has struck out the criminal charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against a serving judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa.

The EFCC had arraigned the judge for allegedly receiving a total of $260,000 and N8.65m gratification to enrich himself as a public official.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the judge received the money through his bank account between 2013 and 2015.

The EFCC claimed that the judge could not explain the source of the funds, adding that he acted contrary to Section 82(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No. 11, 2011.

Justice Nganjiwa was also accused of giving false information to operatives of the EFCC, which, the prosecution said, amounted to an offence under Section 39(2) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2014.

The trial of the judge had commenced before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.

However, following an appeal by his lawyer, Chief Robert Clark (SAN), the Court of Appeal on Monday struck out the charges.