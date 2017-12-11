- Advertisement -
The Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has presented the 2018 budget estimate before the Lagos State House of Assembly.
- Advertisement -
The projected budget size is One Trillion, Forty-six Billion, One Hundred and Twenty-one Million, One Hundred and Eighty-one Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty naira (N1,046,121).
The budget is tagged Budget of Progress and Development.
The government is still at the Assembly complex.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Ideal for Men and Women: New discovery (miracle device) that helps "CURES OVER 50 AILMENTS AND DISEASES" without taking drugs [Click for free info]