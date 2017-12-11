- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has presented the 2018 budget estimate before the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The projected budget size is One Trillion, Forty-six Billion, One Hundred and Twenty-one Million, One Hundred and Eighty-one Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty naira (N1,046,121).

The budget is tagged Budget of Progress and Development.

The government is still at the Assembly complex.