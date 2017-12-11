- Advertisement -

The newly-elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, is formally taking over the affairs of the party at an event at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The defunct National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi is handing over to Mr. Secondus and his newly-elected members of the National Working Committee, NEC.

The ceremony is holding inside the NEC Hall at Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party, Wuse zone 5, Abuja.

