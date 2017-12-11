- Advertisement -
The newly-elected national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, is formally taking over the affairs of the party at an event at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
- Advertisement -
The defunct National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi is handing over to Mr. Secondus and his newly-elected members of the National Working Committee, NEC.
The ceremony is holding inside the NEC Hall at Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party, Wuse zone 5, Abuja.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Ideal for Men and Women: New discovery (miracle device) that helps "CURES OVER 50 AILMENTS AND DISEASES" without taking drugs [Click for free info]