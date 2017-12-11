- Advertisement -

Wife of the Governor of Ekiti, Mrs. Feyisetan Fayose, has urged the Batch B, Stream 1 Corps Members recently deployed to Ekiti State to ensure that they end up becoming useful tools during and after their one year mandatory service to the nation in the state.

Mrs. Fayose, an evangelist, gave the charge to the youths during the exhibition of various vocational skills given to the corps members through the Skills Acquisition and empowerment programme of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) at the NYSC orientation camp in Ise, Ise Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The corps members were trained in several vocations such as agro allied, automobile, catering, driving, automobile, plumbing, culture and tourism, ICT, make-up, film and photography, make up, film process, power and energy, painting, among others.

Mrs. Fayose said that since government has, through the skills acquisition programmes, empowered them to be self-reliant and not seek for non-exisisting white collar jobs, it was left for them to strive to be useful for the nation and themselves.

Her words, “The pride of the nation are the youths and everyone should have something to do, that is why the government is making efforts to empower you through the skills acquisition programme of the

“with all I have seen today I know that we are going to have a better future in Nigeria, someone that is skilful will speak with confidence anywhere while the one that has no skill will be afraid, it gives individual self esteem and unending change, I urge you to keep this up and not relent, a lucrative skill can make a way for you where it seems to be no way. Nobody is ready to die with white Collar jobs anymore, what ever you ah e leant make sure you know it well so you can prove your self any where you. I appreciate all of you and I love you, ” she said.

Ekiti State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Ukagha Nwano Eze, who described the presence of the state’s first lady as a moral booster for the corps members said: “Our youths are our greatest investment and worth, 2367,000, young Nigerians from different parts to complete their one year mandatory service. It is no longer news that white Collar job are in very short supply while demand is very high, resulting to youth restfulness and with others making suicidal attempts to travel abroad, this made the NYSC to introduce SAED to make the members to be self reliant instead of looking elusive white dollar jobs.

Since the introduction of the skill acquisition programme, it has made meaningful impact on many young Nigerians. What we are exhibiting today are works of these intelligent corps members.

“They will take the skills to the schools of their primary assignment and impart the skills onto them. We have challenges and we know you know these and will meet them. The skill acquisition programme lasted for 10 days,” she said.