An early morning road crash in Ota, Ogun, on Monday left one person dead and another injured, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, said the crash occurred at Oju-Ore in Ota, at about 6.20 a.m.

Mr. Oladele said a truck, a motorcycle and four persons were involved in the accident that claimed the life of one person, while another sustained various injuries.

The FRSC boss said that the driver of the truck, which was speeding and heading towards Sango-Ota, rammed into an oncoming motorcycle, as he tried to avoid potholes.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ota, while the survivor is receiving treatment at the same hospital,’’ he said.

Mr. Oladele said officials of the FRSC, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) and other traffic agencies, had been deployed to the scene of the accident to ensure free flow of traffic.