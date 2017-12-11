- Advertisement -

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State explained why he created the much maligned Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

Speaking when officers of the Nigerian Air Force led by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, AVM Sampson Akpasa, visited him at the Government House at the weekend, the Governor said the creation of the ministry followed his observation that 89 per cent of Nigerians are not happy.

He said this was why agitations, insurgency, hate-speeches among others are prevalent in the country now.

He said: “But one thing is certain, if you can observe recently, the level of crisis and agitations are on the increase in every nook and cranny of the society. While we fight insurgency, I would want to advise that we should also go deep down to find the root cause of this agitation.”

“For this reason, I will advise that the Air force too just like what I have done recently, which most people didn’t understand, should create a department for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

“This will help to address the need of even junior officers, who may have some forms of dissatisfaction in the discharge of their duties. Sometimes, you may think that they are happy but they are not, and this sabotages the efforts of the federal government.

“This is what has given rise to hate-speeches and people becoming indolent and not wanting to contribute positively to the development of their country. So, you will notice that about 89 percent of Nigerians are not happy, seven percent claim to be happy and about four percent are really happy to some extents. So this vital aspect of human existence which is happiness must be addressed.

“Mentorship is another aspect which can make people achieve their purpose in life. If people are happy, there will be less agitation. The amount of money we spend on aircraft and in the purchase of arms would have reduced by 50 percent. This could also bring to an end the issues of restructuring, Niger Delta and all other forms of agitations.

“In Imo State, we have decided to take the bull by the horn by introducing that very important Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment. We are starting with children in secondary schools in order to catch them young and guide them to what they wish to be in life. So, I urge the Air force to emulate what we are doing in the state to let everyone have a sense of belonging.”