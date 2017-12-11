- Advertisement -

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in collaboration with Sigma Pensions has launched a job portal for outgoing corps members.

Launched on Friday in Lagos, the portal will also serve as a curriculum vitae (CV) repository.

The portal is a project by Mohammed Momoh, NYSC Lagos coordinator, the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) team and a group of corps members.

In his address, Suleiman Kazaure, the scheme’s director general, said the management thought it good to help corps members package themselves for employment in a competitive labour market like Nigeria.

“The portal we are launching will among other benefits, serve as a platform for corps members to get information on job vacancies and market themselves to prospective employers, serve as a large pool for employers searching for suitable candidates, and provide means of verification of credentials,” he said.

He said the scheme has been taking steps to empower corps members for entrepreneurship through SAED programmes and loans granted to corps members in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, which gives loans at single digit interest rates to interested parties.

Kazaure said the scheme is working on zonal integrated skills centres in the six geopolitical zones and the ones in Ekiti and Gombe are already at completion stage.

“Our job is basically about helping people to plan for their future and with this portal it makes everyone employable,” said Mabel George, vice president, business development West, Sigma Pensions.

“We are so excited that people can get employed and in turn have savings for their future. I see this as a wonderful initiative by the NYSC. We are here pledging our continuous support to this cause and anything that is going to help this country to become greater we always want to play a part of it.”