The Enugu State Police Command said, on Monday, that it had put measures in place to ensure crime-free Christmas celebration in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, gave the assurance in an interview, in Enugu.

Danmallam said that various “overt and covert measures’’ had been put in place to ensure effective policing in the state during this yuletide.”

He said that the command was effectively partnering with members of the public and sister security agencies in the state to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.

“There is a need for all hands to be on deck for a hitch-free yuletide in Enugu State,’’ the commissioner said.

Danmallam, however, urged the residents to report to the command, any misconduct by any police personnel in the state during the season, for immediate action.

“Officers and men should desist from any act of incivility to members of the public.

“We have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct by officers and men of the command,’’ he warned.