- Advertisement -

The Ebira People’s Association Kano Chapter on Sunday organised a medical outreach during which it offered free consultations and drugs to 200 of its members.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Mahmud Ozigi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the idea came when he assumed leadership of the body.

He said that he had a responsibility as a health practitioner to contribute to provision of health care delivery for members.

According to him, “This is just a pioneer outreach and we target 200 patients to benefit from maiden programme yet we can accommodate more people if need be.

“We got our funding through donation from members as well as selfless service of health practitioners within the association.’’

Ozigi further explained that the association made adequate plans to continue such outreach services three times in a year.

- Advertisement -

He, however, revealed that the association would in the near future, offer the services to the immediate community within which they resided as part of its corporate responsibilities.

The chairman of the Task committee on the outreach, Dr Sulaiman Omeiza of National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala, said it offered free consultation and drugs to all members.

He added that it made provision for follow-up for members who needed the service within various hospitals across the state.

Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the outreach and prayed for its sustainability.

An elder in the community that benefitted, Malam Tijjani Muhammed, commended the foresight of the new leadership.

Another female beneficiary, Malama Rakiya Isa, expressed satisfaction with the programme that made women happier after it was brought to their door steps.