The Chairman of Plateau chapter of Peoples Democratic Party and former Sports Minister, Damishi Sango, who was kidnapped last Wednesday on his way to Abuja for the party’s national convention has regained his freedom.

The former minister was abducted alongside four others that included his son, were abducted on Wednesday along Jere-Garkawa road in Kaduna State, on their way to Abuja for the PDP National Convention.

Details of the release was still sketchy.

“They regained their freedom this (Sunday) evening; they are all at home in Abuja. No ransom was paid; they were unconditionally released because Plateau State PDP doesn’t have money to pay ransom,” the Publicity Secretary of PDP in Plateau State, John Akans, said while confirmed the release of the five

It will be recalled that family members have confirmed that the abductors of Sango demanded for N100 million ransom.

“The abductors have contacted the family. Sango was also allowed to speak with the family. His kidnappers want N100 million,” Mr Jonathan Mapis, a family member, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Mapis quoted Sango as telling family members that the five of them were safe.