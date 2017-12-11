- Advertisement -

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted another shipment of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa concealed in building materials.

The drug packed in 409 bags with a total weight of 7,073kg was ingeniously concealed in a consignment of building materials in a truck with Ondo Registration Number XB 625 WEN.

The driver of the truck and another accomplice, had been arrested in connection with the seized weeds valued at N70.7million.

According to the NDLEA, Edo State Commander, Mr. Wakawa Buba, investigation has shown that the truck departed Akure, Ondo State on its way to Abi in Delta State. The driver of the truck, Monday Amusoga, 39, who lives in Benin City and Omebu Kingsley, 30, based in Delta State, are currently being interrogated in line with investigative procedures. Both suspects are from Ndokwa West Local Council of Delta State.

In his confession, Amusoga said that he was paid N50, 000 to drive the truck from Ondo to Delta.

“I am a driver. I have been jobless. My friend assisted me with this deal so l could meet my family needs. I am married with five children. Unfortunately, when we got to Benin, the officers in a Hilux vehicle asked me to stop. He took me to their office in Benin where they conducted search and the cannabis was detected amidst iron rods,” he said.

The second suspect, Omebu Kingsley told officials that he was called to assist the driver in conveying the cannabis to Delta.

“I was contacted to assist the driver for N25,000. I am married with a child and as a jobless secondary school dropout, l accepted the offer, especially as Christmas is approaching”.

Edo State commander of NDLEA, Mr. Buba while confirming the arrest and seizure, described the mode of concealment as deceptively imaginative, adding that the command would do all within its capacity to counter the illicit activities of drug syndicates.

“This is yet another clever trick employed by drug traffickers. The cannabis was neatly concealed amidst building materials but we were able to detect it based on intelligence report”.

Wakawa warned drug barons that unless they quit the criminal trade, they would continue to be arrested and prosecuted while their drugs will be seized and destroyed.

The suspects would soon be charged to court.