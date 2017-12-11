- Advertisement -

The 2017 Batch “B” stream 1 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to Bayelsa have applauded the management of the scheme for engaging them in the skill acquisition programmes.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored orientation course activities on Sunday in Kiama gathered that the corps members had undergone training in various skills while in the camp .

The Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) introduced in 2012 to the scheme was a channel to equip corps members on various skills that would help them to become self reliance after the service year.

In a separate interview with the members at the temporary orientation camp, Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa, they said the programme was a welcome development to nation building.

One of the NYSC members, Mr Kelechi John, a graduated of Accountancy, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, told NAN that he had acquired skill on fashion and designs

NAN reports that some the SAED programme include agro allied, constructions, film and photography, cosmetology, environment, food processing, bead making among others.

John said the programme had not only equipped him with the necessary skill but taught him terms of business.

He noted that with the little training, he could make clothes.

“I was not a designer before now, everything I have learnt about sewing are from this camp, I have hope to contribute my quota in the fight against unemployment in the country.

“My advice to my fellow corps members is to be focused and determined and Nigeria can be better in terms job creation,” he said.

Similarly, Miss Joy Benedicts, another beneficiary also commended the NYSC SAED and urged for the programme to be sustained in the efforts to curb unemployment in the country.

Benedicts said she acquired skill in food processing, explaining that she could now prepare both local and continental foods.

“Yes, with the knowledge, I have been empowered to establish myself and I will be able to create jobs for other unemployed persons.

‎Mrs Loto Bolade, the State’s NYSC Coordinator, commended the corps members on the high level of discipline and patriotism during the skill acquisition programme.

Bolade said that 1, 356 corps members of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 had been trained in various skills of SAED.

“I urge the corps members not to abandon the skills they have acquired; they should take the training serious even when they go out of the orientation camp.

“I believe they are not going to be job seekers after the service year but an employer of labour,” she said.

NAN reports that the orientation camp which opened on Nov. 21 would be closing on Dec. 11.