The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a successful Convention and election of its national officers.

The Conference, which is the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria, described the emergence of Uche Secondus as a good omen for the opposition party.

According to a statement signed by the CNPP Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the Convention was a victory for democracy.

“Uche Secondus is a political warrior, an articulate politician raised from a turbulent political school.

“He has been tested and proven to have the requisite experience to drive the party haven been there for a while.

“Beyond expectations, the Nigerian political landscape is expanding and democracy has been deepened. That is our joy.

“We, therefore, congratute the Peoples Democratic Party for the successes recorded at its elective Convention in Abuja on Saturday.

“We urge other political parties to emulate the rancour-free convention held by the PDP as politics is not a do or die affair”, the CNPP noted.