The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) on Sunday called for adequate funding of the police to enable it carry out its responsibility effectively.

Speaking at the 2017 Annual Human Rights Day in Lagos, CDHR President Olugbenga Soloki, noted that the police needed sophisticated equipment to function.

The theme of the commemoration was “X-raying the Fundamental Rights of Nigerians vis-a-vis Abuse within the Acceptable Standard in the Global Context on Human Rights Protection”.

Soloki, however, applauded the Lagos State Police Command for partnering with civil society groups and the grassroots in curbing Human Rights abuses.

“The present police boss in Lagos respect fundamental human rights and synergy with stakeholders.

“In the history of the state, there has not been any commissioner of police that has partnered with Civil Society groups and the grassroots.

“His community policing is second to none and he meant well for the society. With this, we want to say police has our full support in fighting crimes and to ensure human rights are protected,” the CDHR president said.

Mr Olasupo Ojo, the Guest Speaker said the Command had been leading other commands in respect for human rights and community policing.

Olasupo Ojo, guest speaker and former CDHR President said human rights is universal and applied to both the rich and poor, powerful and weak, old and young and men and women.

“Without human rights, there will be anarchy, there will not be peace, there will be injustice. Everyone is entitled to his/her rights.

“It is mandatory for every country to enact laws that will promote human rights. It is very important for us to respect human dignity”.

Ojo urged the public to have knowledge of their rights and to know when such rights were violated.

He added that government failure to equip hospitals and provide social amenities was a violation of the citizen’s rights.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10 as adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.