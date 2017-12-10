- Advertisement -

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has issued a disclaimer to the viral job advertisement in the social media.

The job announcement which was published on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) website has been described as false.

A statement signed by Dr. Joel Oruche advised members of the public to disregard the advertisement.

Oruche said job seekers in the FCSC should always check the authentic website for advertisements and any other necessary information from the commission.

Read the disclaimer issued by the FCSC on the job advertisement below.

Civil Service Recruitment DISCLAIMER:

The attention of the Federal Civil Service Commission has been drawn to the recent online advertisement of job vacancies by the Commission in the media.

Members of the public are hereby informed that NO such advertisement emanated from the Commission. The advertisement should be treated as false and therefore be disregarded.

The Commission only advertises vacancies first in the Newspapers and on its website.

We wish to advise members of the public to always visit our authentic website for advertisements and any other necessary information from the Commission.