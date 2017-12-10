- Advertisement -

The son of a petty trader, Oluwamilehin Awe has emerged as the overall best graduating student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

At the institutions 7th Convocation ceremony, Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha was conferred with honorary Doctor of letters.

The 7th convocation ceremony of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State is a combined programme with two different sets of graduating students taking part in the ceremony.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was conferred with honorary Doctor of letters at the colourful event, attended by eminent personalities.

The highly elated Okorocha urged the graduating students to be ready to face the reality after their study. He also stressed the need for more collaboration among ethnic groups for the overall development of Nigeria.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the visitor to the University, said education remains a vital tool for development.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Igbekele Ajibefun said the university has been able to produce some of the best brains in the country, where son of a petty trader, Oluwamilehin Awe, emerged the overall best graduating student with a first class.

A total of nine thousand, eight hundred and twelve graduates from two academic sessions received their degrees during the ceremony.