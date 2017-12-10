- Advertisement -

The police have launched #SupportSARS campaign in a bid to check the massive opposition to the state anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Tweeting via #EndSARS, some Nigerians have been calling on the authorities to scrap the anti-crime unit over the alleged excesses of some of its personnel.

The campaign gained momentum and not even the response of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, who ordered the reorganisation of SARS, made the protesters drop their demand.

In a series of tweets, the police said members of the public have been seeing reforms in SARS after the intervention of the IGP.

It, however, insisted that contrary to popular opinion, majority of police personnel attached to SARS are “good, sound, disciplined and commendable officers.”



“We assure the general public that we are sieving out the wheat from the chaff in this regard,” it said.

“We must also highlight that the Federal SARS (FSARS) play a fundamental role in Nigeria’s Security architecture.

“SARS personnel have been primarily instrumental to dropping the previously high rate of crime such as armed robbery across the country; we must not discountenance their good work – which they continue to do.

“We also commend Nigerians, who out of patriotism, called for these reforms in SARS. Rest assured we are a listening Force working for the good of our country.”