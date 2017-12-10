- Advertisement -

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has described the late Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Kabir Umar, as a just ruler whose reign brought peace and development to the Katagum Emirate of Bauchi State.

In a condolence message on Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the Governor said the late Emir lived a life of service to his people and the nation at large.

“I have interacted with the late Emir in the past and every time I had the opportunity of meeting him, I was left with the impression of a very honest leader who dedicated himself to the service of others.

“Through his vast knowledge, he made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Bauchi State in particular, and Nigeria in general,” the Governor stated.

While extending the condolence of the people and government of Sokoto state to their Bauchi counterparts, Tambuwal prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, and his immediate and extended families the fortitude to bear the loss.