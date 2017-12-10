- Advertisement -

A coalition of Civil Society Groups (CSOs) has lauded Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamafara State on his achievements in agriculture, Information Technology Communication (ICT), healthcare, education, among others.

A statement by Mr Solomon Adodo, National Convener of the coalition on Sunday in Abuja, said that the pass mark on Yari was based on-the- ground assessment and opinions of Zamfara people.

He said that the coalition had taken keen interest in the governance in Zamfara State on the heels of the fact that as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Yari should set the pace for development at the state level across board.

“Indeed, the feedback derived from a vox pop conducted on the masses of the state show that Yari has placed the welfare of the people on prime pedestal of an efficient service delivery system.

“By this masterstroke of putting the people first, Yari has held the light to his fellow governors in the NGF that instrument of governance at the state level can be vehicles for fast tracking development to meet the felt needs of the masses.

“Yari has positively impacted on all critical social and development indices beginning with the all-important education sector to infrastructure, information technology, agriculture and the health sector.

“Presently the state government has constructed and commissioned over 500 blocks of classrooms across the 14 local governments in the state alongside a fully equipped ICT teachers capacity training facility in the state capital.’’

He said that other critical areas that had also received attention included inauguration of several power generation projects including the 2.5 MVA 33KV/11 substation in Anka town in the state to boost electricity supply and aid commercial activities within the state.

Others he said were the provision of safe drinking water in all the local government areas thereby eradicating water borne diseases hitherto prevalent.

“Some projects include the N636m Kaura-Namoda water treatment plant N6.7bn contract for the construction of a water treatment plant in Talata Mafara.

“In all 14 local government councils of Zamfara, giant water supply reservoirs powered by solar energy are stationed.

“Good roads have been built to link all local government councils and the State capital thereby promoting commerce and productivity

“Jobs creation for the unemployed youth has occupied the front burner using agriculture and other innovative vistas to achieve same,’’ he said.

He urged other governors to borrow a leaf from what Yari had done in order to impact on the citizenry.