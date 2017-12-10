- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Union, South Africa (NUSA), has called on its members to be safety conscious in their daily endeavours in that country.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the union, told newsmen in Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday that the body was worried about the incessant harm meted on its members.

“The situation is heartbreaking and appalling on how Nigerians are being killed in South Africa.

“We are making this call because in the past week, four Nigerians have been killed and one is in critical condition in the hospital in South Africa,” he said.

Adetola said that the incidents began on Nov. 30 when a Nigerian, Valentine Okeke, was shot at Olivent, exact area a Nigerian was killed two weeks earlier.

“He survived the shooting and is in a critical condition in the hospital,” he said.

Olubajo alleged that on Dec. 1, two Nigerians were killed in Kwazulu Natal Province.

“One of them, a 60-year-old man, Austin, was shot at Empangeni; the assailants made away with all his documents but he has been identified as a Nigerian.

“The second victim, Chidiebere Nwojiekwu, 26-year-old native of Nnewi South Local Government of Anambra was killed by South Africans over rent payment,” he said.

The President said that on Dec. 2, Solomon Ohajionu, 40 year old native of Ihiala Local Government of Anambra was allegedly stabbed to death at Mokopane, in Limpopo Province of South Africa.

He also alleged that on Dec. 4, Ferguson Omamogho, a 35-year-old indigene of Delta was also stabbed to death after being robbed in his shop in Cape Town, Western Cape Province of South Africa.

According to Olubajo, more than 20 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since the beginning of 2017.

“The union is concerned about the safety of our people. We are calling on them to exercise restraint and caution in their engagements.

“All the incidents have been reported to the Nigerian mission and the police. We have case files of each case.

Olubajo called on the Federal Government to engage more with its South African counterpart on the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

He said that the legal desk of the union was also on top of the situation and would monitor the cases.

“There is a need for people-oriented diplomacy to ensure the safety of our people. We urge the Federal Government to put pressure on the South African government to stop the killings,” he said.