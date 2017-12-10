- Advertisement -

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) under its BounceCorruption project has deployed series of cyber actions including a portal to monitor trial of corruption cases in the country.

This action was perfected in partnering with Civil Innovation Lab with support from MacArthur Foundation in Nigeria to host a hackathon on using technology in fighting corruption.

YIAGA in a statement noted that the new innovation was part of its activities to mark the 2017 International Anti-Corruption Day. Adding that there is a need to citizens in Nigeria to get involved more strategically in the role in demanding good governance and nationhood.

Executive Director of YIAGA, Mr. Samson Itodo, in the statement noted that the Bounce Corruption project was aimed at exposing, amplifying, empowering and creating awareness on the fight against corruption as adopted by government agencies and citizens. One of the major activities of the Bounce Corruption project is the Hackathon.

According to him, the Hackathon, also known as Hack4Good will connect anti-corruption agencies and civil society organisations working on corruption with young application developers and programmers in the fight against corruption. Hack4Good will evolve with technology-based solutions for addressing the challenges associated with tackling corruption.

“The Competition aims to offer an opportunity to Track and Amplify anti-corruption cases; promote Anti-Corruption Education also get reliable, unbiased and regular information on the status of corruption case. Young people in the last 4-days have developed softwares, apps and citizen focused interactive platforms on developing solutions to fight corruption in Nigeria,” he stated.

Winners in the Hack4Good contest of Bounce Corruption will be in three(3) categories, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions with cash prize of N600, N350,000 and N250,000 respectively. This is also in addition to a free co-working space for a month at the Civic Innovation Lab (CLAB), and a 3 weeks acceleration program with CLAB (provides product development, business advisory support, mentorship and access to funding opportunities).