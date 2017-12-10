- Advertisement -

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised the alarm over untimely deaths being recorded among the staff of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU).

The academic body, through its Chairman, EKSU chapter, Prof. Olufayo Olu, said four staff of the institution have died in the last two months due to unpaid six month salary arrears to take care of their debilitating health statuses.

Olufayo stated that EKSU’s standard has nosedived in the last few years due to poor funding by the state government, revealing that the university can only meet the global standard with monthly subvention of about N600 million contrary to N260 million being epileptically released to it by the government.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, Olufayo lamented that the staff have been placed on half salary in the last one month, describing the scenario as appalling and disturbing in an ideal university setting.

The ASUU Chief alleged that efforts had taken time to articulate all the problems confronting the university and informed Governor Ayodele Fayose about them, alleging that the demands for increased subvention to the university and taking of the issues of welfare seriously have always been treated with disdain.

“As I speak with you, we have not received Earn Academic Allowance for six years. The management just paid some of us that of 2011 to 2014 by borrowing a sum of N200m from the bank. I don’t know how others will get theirs with this paucity of fund”, he expressed fear.

ASUU, however, threatened a showdown with the university management if their gross salaries arrears of April , May and June, 2017 are not paid for Christmas celebration.

He said: “The university has a wage bill of N455m, so there is little we can do with a paltry sum of N260m monthly subvention from the government. Even, our university has not got any for about six months, the university has always been borrowing to pay Net salary.

“Within the last one year, the total number of additional workers has almost caught up with total number of employees since inception in 1982 without increment in budgetary allocation to the institution.

“The consequences of poor funding and unregulated employment have been irregular payment of salaries, poor research, poor learning environment, increased health casualties, epileptic power supply, inability to pass accreditation, staff and students’ agitations, among others.

“Only God will know the fate of the university by the time we have full-fledged College of Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry.

“Not minding the above, the lecturers have been working assiduously to bring the university to an enviable world class standard by all known means, a mission seemingly impossible except by a faithless faith”.

Olufayo commended the national leadership of the union for intervening in the crisis rocking the university as well as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for executing meaningful projects in the institution.