A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Pius Oyeniyi, on Sunday warned politicians a head of the 2019 elections to repent from corrupt and evil deeds or face the wrath of God.

Oyeniyi gave the warning in his homily at the end of the year retreat for the parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Oyeniyi, a Redemptorist working at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Enugu said politicians should be careful not to loot the country’s resources again.

“I want to tell you to be careful of what you do now since the Church has gathered and prayed for the country.

“You should be careful so that you will not see the wrath of God on you.

“If you know them (politicians), tell them that they should allow the children of God to eat their milk and honey.

“If not, the Lord will turn their pockets into baskets; it will start linking so that children of God will enjoy the good of the land,’’ he said.

According to him, the Catholic Church has prayed and dedicated the country to the immaculate heart of Mary.

He recalled the miracle of the Sun which took place during National Marian Congress, a programme of the Catholic Church in October, adding that it was a sign that Nigeria would experience a change.

Oyeniyi while reflecting on the scriptures for the Advent (second Sunday of Advent) said God would rebuild the country again.

Advent is a season observed in many Christian churches as a time of expectant, waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas.

It is also a period the faithful renew their ardent desire for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

The priest, however, urged Christians not to give up in the waiting for His coming and also for Nigerians to expect good governance.

“The Lord says to you in Nigeria, don’t give up; your God is close. He is close to your life, just be ready to receive Him.’’

Oyeniyi attributed the suffering in the country to absence of God, saying“ that is why Nigerians are suffering; we have displaced God through our sins.

“We must bring God back; evil and corrupt leaders should go while god fearing ones should come.

“God fearing leaders should take over positions because there is `valley’ that they must be filled; the Lord wants to come.

“Our God is coming to save us as a country, as families and individuals but the question is, are we ready to receive Him?

“The Lord says to Nigeria, continue to pray and I know what I will do to the evil and corrupt leaders; you will see my might hands,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyeniyi was in the parish for a week-long Annual Marian Pilgrimage with Our Lady of Perpetual help to spread the devotion to Mary.

Our Lady of Perpetual is a Roman Catholic title of the Blessed Virgin Mary as represented in a celebrated 15th-century Byzantine icon also associated with the same Marian apparition.

The icon has been in Rome since 1499, and is permanently enshrined in the church of Saint Alphonsus Liguori, where the official Novena to Our Mother of Perpetual Help text is prayed weekly.