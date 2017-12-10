- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Umar, as “”a big loss”.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Saturday in Abuja, Dogara, stated that the late monarch was a father and mentor to many including himself.

“We have lost one of our finest and highly revered Royal Fathers. A patriot and an elder statesman.

“He was a man of integrity and impeachable character who dedicated his life to service of humanity, development of Katagum emirate and Bauchi State.

“I condole with his immediate family, all sons and daughters of Katagum emirate as well as Bauchi State.

“May God grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.’’