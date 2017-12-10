- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, and female activist, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, have appealed for an end to gender-based violence.

The call was made at the Babcock University Gender and African Studies Group (BUGAS), a one-day seminar aimed at creating awareness on violence against women and girls.

Also was the presentation of a book, ‘Gender Studies and Development in Africa’, held at the Babcock Business School’s main auditorium, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, and chaired by Dosumu.

Okei-Odumakin said while only five per cent of victims were male, female abuse accounted for 95 per cent of reported cases, often with fatal consequences. “Parents, especially fathers, must instill self-confidence in their daughters and teach them to speak up against violence. All too often, the societal pressure encourages victims to stay put in abusive relationships,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The human rights campaigner noted that abuses continued because existing laws had not served as deterrent and because guilt-laden victims tended to absolve their abusers of blame.

Dosumu said: “Fathers can teach by example by helping in the home, and sons can learn that loving is a daily affair through what they see their fathers do.” She urged parents to teach their daughters to reject the status of underdogs.

The President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola S. Tayo, who was represented by the Senior Vice President Academics, Prof. Iheanyichukwu Okoro, commended the group for their commitment to the advocacy against abuse.

For BUGAS Coordinator, Prof. Bolanle Sotunsa, the event marked part of the 16-day global activism against gender-based violence. “We wanted to pass a strong message that no one, particularly men, are not allowed to take the laws into their hands. Women also need to take action to save themselves from abusive relationships and seek help before it is too late,” she said.