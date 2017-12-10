- Advertisement -

Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, has said government must continually provide enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

Speaking at the celebration of the 2017 global entrepreneurship week, themed, ‘Building a sustainable innovation: Entrepreneurship perspectives’, Durosinmi-Etti said entrepreneurs are sources of countless ideas that touch on every day lives. This, to him, is why the importance of entrepreneurship cannot be understated.

He said it is the reason entrepreneurs must be supported and provided an enabling environment by government.

Durosinmi-Etti said technical skills, parental support and influence, as well as innovation are critical elements to identifying entrepreneurial skills and sustaining the relevance of such in the market place.

He applauded all those working to raise a new generation of entrepreneurs in Lagos.

He said because the state government understood the role of entrepreneurs in economic development, it wanted to expose Lagos-based entrepreneurs outside the country.

He said this is aside helping entrepreneurs with funds and access to markets, to catalyse their ideas and innovations.

The keynote speaker, Mrs. Lanre Oniyitan, noted that innovation is not just technology.

According to her, it is doing something differently, which is applicable to everyday life.