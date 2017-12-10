- Advertisement -

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday disclosed that it has intercepted goods smuggled and concealed valued at N1.595 billion in November.

The seized items include, 64 assorted exotic luxury cars, 13,333 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice (about 22 trailers), 1390 cartons of frozen poultry products, 835 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 15 parcel of Indian hemp and 1,101 pieces of used tyres, 205 bales of used clothes amongst others.

Making this known in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the unit, Comptroller Mohammed Garba Uba, said among the detained vehicles are two Lexus Jeep (Bullet Proof), one Toyoya Land Cruiser (bullet Proof), nine Toyota Hilux, eight Toyota Hiace Bus, 26 Toyota Corolla, nine Land Cruiser Jeep, five Toyota Camry, one Land Rover, one Nissan Sentra, one Pajero Jeep, all 2017 models and one Sienna 2015 model and one Lexus RX 350 among others. These 64 assorted vehicles alone have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.3 billion.

Mohammed added that among the vehicles intercepted, 57 were evacuated based on intelligence at Omole Estate, Ojodu and Olayiwola Close Lekki Phase 1, while the remaining seven were intercepted based on information to our patrol team along Ijebu Ode expressway and Olorunda. He stated that nobody has showed up to claim ownership of the vehicles yet. “We doubt if they have any Customs paper on this vehicle, not to talk of the End-User Certificate for the bullet proof.

- Advertisement -

The Customs boss later said that the legal unit of the Service has already been mandated to investigate the vehicles and as soon as they make any head way about the owners or the agents of the vehicles, they will let the public know.

Speaking further, the Customs boss said a total of 17 20 feet containers loaded with wood were said to be under detention on the suspicion that they have not met the required guidelines for export. Also a 1×20 feet container carrying 385 cartons of Tiffany Crunch n’ Cream biscuit, 2,300 cartons of Tiffany chocolate and Toffee Sweet as engine block declared in Single Goods Declaration, SGD, were seized due to false declaration.

According to the Customs boss, “five suspects have been arrested in connection with these 185 seizures and are currently in our custody.”

He commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) and his management team for their support to the Command which helped them to achieve the unprecedented seizures as well as the officers and men of the Command for being forthright and dedicated to their duty.