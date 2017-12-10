- Advertisement -

Adamawa State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared fasting and prayers for God’s intervention and peaceful coexistence of ethic nationalities in the state.

The state Chairman of (CAN), Bishop Dami Mamza, declaring the fasting open at a press conference in Yola said Christians must go to God in prayers over constant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers one of which led to recent killing of innocent people in Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas of the state.

- Advertisement -

Bishop Mamza blamed security agencies for not being proactive in curtailing the coordinated attacks in Numan.

He added that the attacks on Numan and environs had been foretold by people who never wanted them to live in harmony.