The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted 55 Elephant tusks from smugglers along Nigeria–Cameroon border in Taraba State.

Comptroller of Customs in charge of Adamawa/Taraba states command, Francis Adetoye, disclosed this on Saturday while briefing Journalists on the success recorded by the Command.

Displaying some contraband items seized by the agency before newsmen in Yola, Adetoye said the success was recorded following a joint anti smuggling and drugs Patrol in collaboration with the sister agencies in the state.

The contraband items seized comprised of 55 huge size Elephant Tusks, foreign rice, fairly used vehicles, substandard tyres and other used textiles.

The comptroller warned the public to desist from the selfish attitude of thinking that smuggling was the same as trading.

He emphasizeed that the command has given special focus to seizure of rice with the aim of reinforcing federal government’s commitment to encouraging local production of the commodity.

He further explained that from January to November 2017, the command recorded 43 seizures with the total Duty Paid Value of N119.77m.

The Comptroller thanked traditional leaders in the zone for joining the agency in the fight against smuggling.

The zonal Coordinator in charge of zone D, Bauchi, Assistant Comptroller General of the agency Fatade Aliu Olukunle, commended the efforts of Taraba/Adamawa command for the seizures.

Adamawa/Taraba states command of customs has done tremendously well in cracking down on smugglers along the borders in its efforts to generate more revenue to Federal coffers.