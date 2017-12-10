- Advertisement -

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, yesterday, appealed to Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a women support group, to extend its capacity building programmes to the rural areas.

Speaking at the tenth anniversary of WISCAR, the Lagos deputy governor noted that taking up the challenge would not only be an added advantage for WISCAR, but would also add value to the lives of women who are less privileged.

“I made the request because for us in this hall we are educated and listen to all sort of encouragement, but others can’t be part of this capacity building because they don’t have the chance to know what’s going on,” she said.

Speaking to the theme, ‘Developing Women to Build a Better Nation,” she said it was time women stood for themselves because men won’t yield space for them.

Reacting to the deputy governor’s request, founder of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, said though it was a big challenge, the board of her organisation would think about it.