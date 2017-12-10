- Advertisement -

The Abia State Government has expressed willingness to prioritise the payment of outstanding pensions and teachers’ salaries, using the expected third tranche of the Paris Club refund.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, gave the hint when the Chairman of Abia State Civil and Pensioners Association, Dr Emeka Okparanta, paid a visit to his office to debunk allegations of a planned protest by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in the state.

- Advertisement -

Kalu also noted that the present administration held pensioners in the state in high esteem and would do everything within its powers to ensure their happiness.

According to the Commissioner, government would prioritise the payment of pensioners and teachers with the next tranche of the refund expected next week.

He said senior citizens running around the streets in protest was not a solution and assured that the government of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu would evolve a lasting solution to the challenge of pension payment.