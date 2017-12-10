- Advertisement -

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged women to become active players in economic activities of the state.He spoke at the opening of the second Women Economic Summit organised by his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, themed, ‘Women as Drivers of Economic Growth’.

“It is important to remind women and indeed all Benue people to form and operate cooperatives that will help them access funds, training support and other incentives,” he said.

He told the people that the open grazing prohibition law became imperative in order to avert massive killings and loss of property that characterised incessant crises between farmers and herdsmen.

He added that he was happy that 11 states in the country had received copies of the law to help them enact similar legislation.

The wife of the governor, who initiated the summit under the auspices of her Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, said that its major objective was to appreciate and expose the prowess of Benue women for economic value.

She said 552 participants from each of the 276 wards of the state had been selected to participate in the summit in addition to delegates from six other states.