The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, PRTT, Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, has debunked the publication on a section of the media, which claimed that he is in court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over it’s composition.

The publication claimed that the former PRTT boss is asking the court to disband the anti-graft Agency. “This is mix-up because I am aware that Honestly Ngozika Ihuoma of the Legislative watch had sued the Government and EFCC over the Constitutionality of the existence of the present EFCC.”

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Mohammad Sabo, Maina maintained that, he is not the person in court challenging the composition of the EFCC nor calling for its disbandment.

He said, the existence of the EFCC is to rid Nigeria of corruption, stressing that himself, as an anti-corruption crusader who has recovered over N2.9tr for the Federal Government, would rather continue to work for a strengthened, credible and result oriented EFCC devoid of Corrupt tendencies, political persecution and whitch-hunt.

Maina insisted that, he did not brief any lawyer to institute a legal suit against the existence of the EFCC, saying that “Only those whose hands are stained with palm oil are scared of the establishment of a credible EFCC, and I am not one of them”

He added that, if assured of a tightened security protection by the government, he is ready and willing to any credible panel of enquiry to spill the beans.

He maintained that if given the opportunity, N3tr Naira shall be recovered in 9 months in addition to the N2.9tr recovered earlier through his painstaking efforts.

He urged the general public to disregard the report, describing it as a mix-up which in his word is definitely not aimed at blindfolding the people from seeing the truth.