The Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Gani Adams, has appealed to the Yoruba to embrace and seek the understanding of Yoruba culture.

According to him, the quest to imbibe the culture will result in true liberation of the Yoruba race.

He urged the Yoruba not to be weary in promoting their culture.

Adams, while playing host to a prominent culture ambassador and popular actor, Jimoh Aliu, in his Lagos home commended the actor for the initiative to float the Jimoh Aliu Cultural Foundation.

Lamenting the neglect of the Yoruba culture, the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate said the Yoruba race “is still existing by grace because a lot of damage has been done to our culture.”

Speaking further, he said, “It is now time for us to recover from the injury of the past and promote our culture so that we can assume our rightful place in the scheme of things.

“We are losing a lot by not promoting our culture. It is the understanding and promotion of our culture that can reveal to us the secrets of life and give us liberation because culture is the main content of liberation. It is those who know the secrets of life that know how to survive in life.”

Adams noted that religion and tradition must be given equal attention, warning that playing down tradition will not help the Yoruba race.