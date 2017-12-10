- Advertisement -

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday turbaned the new Wazirin Sokoto Prof. Sambo Junaidu and four district heads.

Speaking during the ceremony in his palace in Sokoto, the Sultan described leadership as a huge burden and a herculean task. According to him, leadership is made less difficult if taken with the fear of God.

He described their assignments as difficult, saying they should strive to meet the yearnings of their subjects. “Anything you do, you should fear God and put the people first, not your family, friends or relations; the masses should come first.

“Today, we turbaned the Wazirin Sokoto who is the most senior counsellor in the Caliphate and four districts heads from different areas so that they will be our eyes in doing things in the service of the people,” he said.

The Sultan also warned the district heads against dishonesty, stressing that they should be father to all.

Abubakar described the turbaning of the district heads as historic, saying it would help in enhancing development at the grassroots.

In a remark, the Emir of Gwandu, Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, urged the new Waziri to carry people all along in the discharge of his duties.

The four districts district heads turbanned at the occasion included Alhaji Kabiru Chigari Alhassan, District head of Wurno; Alhaji Bello Usman for Dange, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Usman for Dogon Daji and Alhaji Sada Abubakar Dikko, district head of Gande.