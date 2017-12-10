- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Labour Congress has condemned the scarcity of petroleum products across the country, describing it as an act of cruelty and sabotage from which a privileged few are benefiting.

It said the nation had no business importing petroleum products after 60 years of discovering crude oil in commercial quantity.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that diverse reasons had been given for the scarcity but noted that none of the explanations was good enough, considering the sufferings inflicted on the citizenry due to the non-availability of fuel.

He said, “The Nigeria Labour Congress considers this scarcity as an act of cruelty and sabotage from which a few privileged are benefitting.

“The timing of this artificial scarcity is not lost on us as it is intended to maximise the pains of Nigerians and ensure more profits for the marketers since it is a well-known fact that the Christmas season witnesses the biggest movement of people, goods and services.

“We also consider this scarcity as an insult to the collective pride of all good Nigerians as we ought not to be operating at this philistine level.”